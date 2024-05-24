Huntington falls 2-0 to Franklin in Game One of Regional Semi

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Huntington Red Devils have made it to the 3A Regional Semifinals, after knocking off Central Heights last week.

Huntington advances after 4-0 win over Central Heights

On Thursday night in Huntsville, they could not get their offense going and dropped Game One to Franklin 2-0.

Game Two of this series will be Friday at 12:30 p.m. back at Huntsville High School

