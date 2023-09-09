Hunting outlook: No big changes for Idaho

Sep. 8—Idaho Fish and Game officials expect this fall to be on par with recent years in terms of the health and availability of big game herds.

The Clearwater Region was largely spared the long and harsh winter with deep snow that hit the southeastern portion of the state. That means elk and deer survival should have been average or better in the region, so no red flags there.

Elk

The distribution of elk herds in the Clearwater Region and their health is not expected to be different from recent years. That means low densities in the Lolo, Selway and Hells Canyon zones, according to an Idaho Fish and Game hunting season preview report. Elk in those areas, especially the Lolo and Selway zones, have struggled for more than 20 years. The culprits are declining habitat because of forest succession and abundant numbers of predators including wolves, mountain lions and black bears. However, the agency hinted at some positive news — observations of elk calves are up slightly and elk can be found in abundance in some areas.

The Palouse Zone remains an area where elk are stable. According to the agency's hunting report, elk numbers, hunter success rates and hunter numbers are stable there.

Elk abundance has been down in the Dworshak Zone for 10 years or so but the agency reports harvest rates are stable. Elk numbers are strong in the Elk City Zone, especially in Unit 14. But, according to the department, abundance is sliding in units 15 and 16.

The agency continues to monitor the spread of elk hoof rot, officially known as treponeme-associated hoof disease. The disease causes lesions on elks' hooves that can progress to abnormal growths. It is not always fatal, but impairs afflicted elk, making it harder for them to move, find food and escape predators. It has been spreading westward from western Washington and was first found in Idaho in 2019.

Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking hunters to report elk with abnormal hooves or elk that are limping or lame. Hunters are asked to submit the hooves of harvested animals if they show signs of the disease.

Whitetail deer

Whitetail deer numbers are slowly rebounding following a crash in 2021 — the result of a widespread outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease that killed many thousands of animals. It was especially prevalent in lower elevation areas. Whitetail harvest across the state was 21% off the 10-year average. So far this year, large outbreaks of EHD have not been detected in the region.

Chronic wasting disease remains a concern in Unit 14. Last winter and spring, Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials culled more than 400 deer near Slate Creek to help reduce the spread of the fatal disease. Testing of those animals revealed a prevalence rate of about 5%.

Units 14 and 15 are in a CWD Management Zone where successful deer, elk and moose hunters, must submit samples for CWD testing. More information about the disease and the state's response to it are available at dfg.idaho.gov/cwd.

