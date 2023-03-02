Hunting for the Browns’ next nickel at the NFL Scouting Combine

The Cleveland Browns are going to look for a new nickel cornerback this offseason after third-year player Greg Newsome II stated he wants to stay outside this season after spending a year in the slot. They could certainly find a new one in free agency, but they could also turn their sights toward the 2023 NFL Draft. As corners and safeties spoke to the media today, I set out to find the Browns’ next nickel corner at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The catch to the nickel role in Cleveland, however, is that these guys have to tackle as they are on the field over 70 percent of the time. Undersized, but with an oversized chip on his shoulder, who could fill that role for the Browns?

While Jay Ward of LSU did not get a chance to talk to the media and is also a candidate for the role, I did get a chance to speak to Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Jammie Robinson, and Kei’Trel Clark.

Florida State S Jammie Robinson is used to wearing multiple hats

Versatility is nothing new to Florida State safety Jammie Robinson.

Routinely, and on a week-to-week basis, Robinson can be found in the box, in the slot, and over the top at deep safety. I asked him the kind of preparation that goes into being able to wear three hats every week, and Robinson gave a detailed answer.

He hangs out with the safeties one day, hangs out with the cornerbacks the next, and even sits down with the linebackers to learn tendencies in the box. As the Browns are going to be in the market for more than one safety this offseason as well, Robinson may just wear multiple hats for them as well.

You can hear his full answer here:

Louisville's Kei'Trel Clark sharpened his nickel skills in 2022

Next up was Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark, who burst onto the scene after a dominant showing at the East/West Shrine Game. A twitched up cornerback with nice length to his arms, Clark was asked to play both inside and out for the Cardinals this year.

With the chance to ask him about playing in the nickel, Clark gave a detailed answer:

“It is different. For me, I don’t think it’s difficult. It took reps, it took trial and error. But at the end of the day, it puts you closer to the ball, so it teaches you football a little bit more than just playing on the outside. But man, I love it. It creates some versatility for me. I enjoy it.”

Then talking about his willingness to fit the run and get downhill in run support from the nickel, Clark gave perhaps the best answer of the week:

“I pride myself on being a person that will throw my body in there with no care, so fitting the run has never been an issue for me. I am not a 200-pound guy, but I’m still willing to throw my body in there.”

That’s my kind of cornerback.

TCU's Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson wants violence no matter where he is aligned

TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is the smallest cornerback to ever attend the combine. That is the kind of outlier the Browns usually avoid in the NFL Draft, but the Jim Thorpe Award winner has the mentality it takes to overcome a size issue. And he made sure to let everybody know.

While he is not the biggest corner or even average in that department, Hodges-Tomlinson is a scrappy dude who is pound-for-pound one of the toughest players in the 2023 NFL Draft. On a mission to show teams he is the real deal at the NFL Scouting Combine, Hodges-Tomlinson discussed his love for contact:

“I want to tackle and I will tackle. I played a little bit of safety growing up, so being able to tackle is nothing at all. I’ve shown it on film and it’s something that I will do. And I love doing it. Whatever my position is in the league I am going to prevail at it.”

The nephew of Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, Tre’Vius is set to carve out his own NFL path.

