Hunters register 50,435 wild turkeys in 2024 spring season, fourth highest in history

Hayden Sammak, Doug Duren and Grady Coleman (left to right) share stories after a hunt yielded two turkeys during the fourth time period of the 2024 Wisconsin spring season on Duren's farm near Cazenovia.

Hunters registered 50,435 wild turkeys in the 2024 Wisconsin spring turkey hunting season, 22% higher than the five-year average and fourth highest in state history, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The record high was a harvest of 52,880 turkeys in 2008.

The 2024 results reflect the robust overall status of wild turkeys in Wisconsin as well as favorable recent conditions, according to the DNR.

"One of the reasons (for the higher harvest) is likely great productivity over the past several years," said Taylor Finger, DNR game bird ecologist. "We have had mild winters for three years in a row and warm dry springs and summers which has resulted in excellent adult survival and nesting success. With that combination there are more turkeys on the landscape than we have seen in the past 5 to 10 years. Additionally, we have had good weather for most of the (2024 spring) turkey season which results in increased hunter opportunity and success."

The 2024 Wisconsin season also marks just the fourth time hunters have taken more than 50,000 wild turkeys in the state. The previous three were from 2007-09, highlighting the long-term resilience and strength of the Wisconsin turkey population.

Other states in the region also had notable results for this year's spring turkey seasons. In fact the neighboring states of Illinois (17,208 turkeys), Iowa (16,059) and Minnesota (16,600) set record high turkey harvests, while Ohio's registration of 15,535 turkeys was 12% higher than the 3-year average.

Wildlife biologists in those states also referenced good nesting conditions and turkey recruitment over the last two years as well as an extraordinarily mild 2023-24 winter that likely helped more birds survive through spring.

The Wisconsin DNR made 246,068 turkey hunting authorizations available this spring, on par with 2023. Hunters applied for or purchased 224,630 of them, up slightly from last year.

The 2024 spring season featured a youth hunt April 13 and 14 and six, seven-day regular hunting periods spanning April 17 to May 28.

The season is structured to maximize hunting opportunities while minimizing hunter interference and allowing for a more sustainable harvest, according to the DNR.

Thor and Ceylon Stolen of Milwaukee pose with a wild turkey taken by Ceylon during a Learn To Hunt outing in April near Wausau.

Although Wisconsin legislators have attempted several times to modify the state's turkey hunting season structure, hunters and the state chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation have consistently expressed support for the format.

The Wisconsin DNR's turkey management strategies have been validated as other states, including Missouri, Alabama and Georgia, have suffered substantial turkey population declines in recent years. Many researchers believe heavy hunting pressure early in the turkey breeding seasons in those states has contributed to the declines.

Wild turkeys are native to Wisconsin but were extirpated by unregulated hunting in the 1800s. After several unsuccessful attempts in the 20th century, a restoration effort started in 1976 took hold in southwestern Wisconsin. The project was a partnership of the DNR, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

The work involved trapping wild birds in Missouri and releasing them in the Bad Axe watershed in southwestern Wisconsin. Subsequent trap-and-transfer work of the growing Wisconsin flock helped seed more areas of the state. The birds are now found in all 72 Wisconsin counties.

Signs of a very good year for turkey hunters started during the 2024 youth hunt when 3,963 birds were registered, a 33% year-over-year increase.

Overall for the 2024 Wisconsin spring turkey hunting season Zone 1 had 13,280 turkeys registered, followed by Zone 3 with 12,316, Zone 2 with 11,204, Zone 4 with 8,779, Zone 5 with 2,505, Zone 6 with 1,448 and Zone 7 with 777. In addition, 126 birds were taken at Fort McCoy.

The registrations were higher this year in each of the state's seven zones compared to 2023.

Turkey hunters in Wisconsin are required to purchase a Wild Turkey Stamp for $5.25. Stamp sales bring in about $750,000 annually, according to the DNR, and all funds generated from the sales goes directly to turkey management in the state.

Only bearded turkeys may be legally hunted in Wisconsin's spring season. The rule is designed to focus the majority of the harvest on male turkeys and protect female birds as they nest and rear poults; a small percentage of hens have beards.

The fall 2024 Wisconsin turkey hunting season, during which all turkeys are legal game, opens Sept. 14.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin hunters register 50,435 wild turkeys in 2024 spring season