Hunter Wohler, Ricardo Hallman and Nathanial Vakos named to Big Ten all-conference team

MADISON – Hunter Wohler’s first full season as a starter played out as most observers expected when the standout from Muskego High School signed with Wisconsin.

Wohler, who won the Jim Leonhard Award as the state's outstanding defensive back as a senior at Muskego, became an all-Big Ten Conference performer.

Wohler on Tuesday was named a second-team pick by the media and a third-team pick by the league coaches.

Cornerback Ricardo Hallman was a third-team pick according to the media and honorable mention by the coaches.

Kicker Nathanial Vakos was named honorable mention by the media.

Offensive players are set to be announced Wednesday.

No UW player was selected to the USA Today team, also revealed on Tuesday.

Versatility is Wohler’s No. 1 asset. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior can work at or near the line of scrimmage like a linebacker or play center field like a traditional safety.

Wohler capped the regular season with 12 tackles in the 28-14 victory over Minnesota on Saturday. That pushed his season total to 113, No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 1 among Power 5 defensive backs.

His 73 solo tackles are No. 2 in the Big Ten behind Indiana linebacker Aaron Casey (78).

He is the first Big Ten defensive back to record at least 110 tackles, more than one interception and record at least one sack in the same season since 2010.

Hallman blossomed in his first full season as a starter.

The redshirt sophomore led the Big Ten in interceptions in league games (five) and tied for the league lead in all games (six). He recorded his sixth interception Saturday at Minnesota.

Both Wohler and Hallman made 2023 a comeback season.

Wohler opened last season as a starter but suffered a broken leg in the opener and missed six games.

Hallman started the first seven games last season but lost his starting job after struggling in UW’s double-overtime loss at Michigan State. He played in just two more games after that loss but worked with the No. 1 defense from Day 1 this season.

Northwestern's David Braun, a graduate of Kettle Moraine High School, was named the league's coach of the year.

Braun's story this season was remarkable.

He left his job as defensive coordinator at North Dakota State in January after being named the Wildcats' defensive coordinator.

His life changed, however, when Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in July because of allegations of hazing within the program.

Braun was promoted to interim head coach and had to lead a team full of players he barely knew.

The majority of those players were part of teams that went 2-16 in the Big Ten and 4-20 overall in the previous two seasons.

Braun led the Wildcats to a 5-4 record in the Big Ten, including a 24-10 victory over UW, and a 7-5 overall mark.

He was named full-time head coach Nov. 15, just four days after the victory over UW, and the Wildcats then defeated Purdue and Illinois.

Braun appeared on BTN, which revealed the all-conference team.

"It’s surreal," he said of being named coach of the year. "And it’s a credit to our players. It’s a credit to this staff. It’s a credit to the resolve of the entire program.

"We knew in July that we had a team that had an opportunity to do some special things. There were all sorts of things swirling around the program, and to this group’s credit – coaches, staff, players especially – we just rooted into working on things we could control.

"That’s getting out to practice…finding ways to improve each day. Certainly weren’t playing our best football at the beginning of the year, but this group found a way to continue to improve throughout the season and certainly feel like we’re playing our best football right now."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Hunter Wohler among 3 Wisconsin players named Big Ten all-conference