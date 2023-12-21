Hunter Wohler makes it official: He plans to return to Wisconsin for the 2024 season

Hunter Wholer leads Wisconsin in tackles this season heading into the bowl game.

MADISON – Hunter Wohler didn’t spend much time pondering where he wanted to play football in 2024.

Wisconsin.

“There really wasn’t much doubt in my mind that I wouldn’t be around next season,” the junior safety told a group of reporters Thursday afternoon. “I made a commitment to my teammates, to my coaches. … I made a commitment to this university that I will be here and I will be here to give my everything to this team.”

Wohler’s decision to return for the 2024 season is a significant development for UW’s defense.

Hunter Wohler blossomed into a consistent playmaker for Wisconsin in 2023

The standout from Muskego High School opened the 2022 season as a starter but suffered a broken leg in the opener and played in only six games.

Wohler has started all 12 games this season, working both as linebacker and a safety. He enters the ReliaQuest Bowl against LSU leading UW in solo tackles (73) and total tackles (113).

Entering 2023, Wohler had played a total of 19 games and had a 24 solo tackles and 37 total tackles.

“He had a great year this year, obviously,” inside linebacker Jake Chaney said. “But having a defense with older guys, with a great amount of knowledge just helps your defense so much. Somebody who is willing to communicate and talk through things.…

“You know what he offers athletically on the field. But somebody like that in your locker room is huge.”

Wohler acknowledged he talked to head coach Luke Fickell and his family about the option of entering the 2024 NFL draft and received feedback from several parties. His decision, he said, came down to wanting to help UW win more games.

UW went 9-4 in 2021, Wohler’s freshman season. The Badgers finished 7-6 last season, and this season they take a 7-5 mark into the Jan. 1 ReliaQuest Bowl.

“There is a lot of unfinished business,” Wohler said. “We haven’t had the seasons that we need to be having since I’ve been here. We need to make that happen and I need to be around for that. That is what I came here for. I came here to win.”

Hunter Wohler is embracing UW's daunting schedule in 2024 as a tremendous opportunity

Wohler also knows UW faces a daunting schedule in 2024.

That includes home games against Alabama, which is in the College Football Playoff; Oregon, which is joining the Big Ten along with Washington, USC and UCLA next season; a road game against USC; and a home game against Penn State.

“I’m excited,” Wohler said. “That is a great opportunity. I mean, we have a lot of top 25 teams, which is awesome. It is great for us as a team to get better and to challenge ourselves and it is great for guys individually looking to get to the next level, looking to make a name for themselves.

“Because playing big games you get noticed. So, it is going to be a great opportunity all-around for everybody, to grow and to get better and make a name for themselves.”

Wohler made it official Thursday that he will be among the UW players trying to take advantage of those opportunities.

“I’m happy where I am,” he said. “This is where I should be. I’m excited for this game and moving forward I’m excited to be here.”

