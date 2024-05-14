Hunter Troxtle wins Superheroes 5K

May 14—Last weekend, the fourth race of the year in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital was held in Science Hill.

Hosted by Science Hill Christian Church, the tenth running of the Superheroes 5K was run on Saturday morning. The race raises awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society.

The race, which is a 3.1-mile trek through the rolling hills of Science Hill, had 173 finishers on the morning.

Hunter Troxtle ran away with the overall title, completing the race in a winning time of 18:20. William Hillock (18:42) and Jackson Winburn (19:36) finished second and third, respectively.

In the female division, Brianna Hillock was the top finisher with a 7th-place finish. Keyera McFarland (18th) and Syd Martin (26th) were second and third in the female division, respectively.

In the competitive walking division, the top three finishers were Mary Strehl, Connie Goff, and Lacey Baldwin.

Scrambled Legs won the team title with a race-low 50 points. Phoenix Racing edged out Spectrum Running Club for second place by a three-point margin. Science Hill Christian Church was fourth while Runners, Walkers, and Jumpers rounded out the top five.

The next race in the series will be the Cool Run at Midnight 5K, which will start at 11:59 PM on Friday, June 21st.