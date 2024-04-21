Hunter Troxtle wins Burnside Bunny Hop 5K

Apr. 20—Last weekend, runners and walkers hopped south down to the city of Burnside for the Burnside Bunny Hop 5K, the third race of the season for the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

The race, which raises funds for the Beta Club at Burnside Elementary School, had 212 finishers cross the finish line after 3.1 miles along beautiful Lake Cumberland.

Hunter Troxtle, a student at Southwestern High School, grabbed first place, covering the 3.1-mile course in a winning time of 18:07. William Hillock came in second with a time of 18:27 while Jeff Ness claimed third with a clocking of 18:55.

Brianna Hillock's seventh-place finish made her the top female finisher on the morning, clocking in with a time of 19:51. Bethany Kubiak came in 13th with a time of 20:58 while Samantha Hurst took home 17th with a clocking of 21:21.

In the competitive walking division, Connie Goff took home top honors with a time of 41:31. Jill Childers finished second while Lacey Baldwin crossed the line in third.

It was close in the team division, as Scrambled Legs edged out Spectrum Running Club by a mere two points, 64-66. Phoenix Racing was third while TTAI and Sole Mates finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The next race in the run/walk series will be Superheroes 5K, which will be held on Saturday, May 4th, in Science Hill.