Hunter, Scott earn first-team All-SEC preseason honors from Athlon Sports

Auburn football will look to improve upon last season’s 6-7 finish and will rely on its most experienced playmakers to accomplish the goal.

Athlon Sports has high hopes for Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter and cornerback/returner Keionte Scott, as they are included in the publications’ All-SEC preseason team.

Hunter had a successful first season as the Tigers’ premier back. In 12 games, Hunter rushed for a career-high 909 yards on 159 carries with a career-tying seven touchdowns. He added 649 yards after contact and ran for a long of 67 yards. Breaking down his stats even further, he had 22 carries of 10+ yards and was responsible for 39 Auburn first downs.

In three seasons at Auburn, he has yet to rush for over 1,000 yards. Expect Hunter to take a step forward by reaching the mark in Auburn’s revamped offense.

Scott returns to the Plains after flirting with the transfer portal in the offseason. Scott will be Auburn’s most experienced returning defensive back, but, more importantly, his experience as a returner will be valuable. Last season, Scott returned 15 punts for 222 yards and a score. Scott averaged 12.8 yards per return, and held a long of 74 yards.

Hunter and Scott are Auburn’s lone representatives on Athlon Sports’ All-SEC preseason team. Georgia QB Carson Beck, Alabama DB Malachi Moore and Texas kicker Burt Auburn are among those included on this season’s team.

