Hunter Renfrow touchdown gets Raiders on the board

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to cut the Los Angeles Chargers lead to 21-7 in the third quarter.

Renfroe has had some of the most significant plays of the night for the Raiders. He broke up a pass attempt on a fake punt late in the first quarter with a big tackle on Tevaughn Campbell.

The Chargers took a 21-0 lead into halftime as their defense had clamps on the Raiders offense. Las Vegas managed just 51 yards of offense through the first 30 minutes of action. Their first drive of the second half covered 78 yards with Renfrow’s touchdown making it a two-score game.

The Raiders ruled out cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (foot) and Damon Arnette (groin) early in the half so Las Vegas will have to finish the game with depth concerns in the secondary.

