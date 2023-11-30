Hunter Renfrow: There's nothing against us winning five in a row, sneaking into the playoffs

A couple of seasons ago, the Raiders were 6-7 after a loss to the Chiefs before rattling off four wins in a row to make the playoffs.

There are some parallels to what Las Vegas is going through now, as the club once again has an interim coach and once again likely needs to win out — and get some help — in order to make the 2023 postseason.

With the Raiders on their bye in Week 13, receiver Hunter Renfrow can see that scenario coming to fruition.

"There's nothing against us winning five in a row and sneaking into the playoffs," Renfrow said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. "That's kind of the goal, and I'm hoping everyone in this locker room kind of has that at the back of their mind this whole bye week.

"New team, same dream.”

Renfrow caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards with nine touchdowns in that playoff season of 2021. After another slow start to the 2023 season, he’s gotten back into the rhythm of the offense since former head coach Josh McDaniels was fired. The Clemson product has 22 receptions for 209 yards so far this season.

But whether or not he's boosting the offense, Renfrow feels like the Raiders are capable of running the table. They’ll come out of their bye and face the Vikings, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, and Broncos to end the 2023 regular season.

"We have a special group, and we believe in each other," Renfrow said. "And I'd go to war with any of these guys any day."