Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow won’t be in the lineup in Tennessee on Sunday.

Renfrow suffered a concussion at the end of last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals and the Raiders ruled him out on Friday. Renfrow did not practice all week.

The Raiders announced Renfrow was being evaluated for a concussion after he lost a fumble that the Cardinals returned for a touchdown in overtime.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) is also out after missing practice all week.

Running back Josh Jacobs (illness) was added to the injury report on Thursday and he’s listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Neil Farrell (shoulder), center Andre James (concussion), safety Tre’Von Moehrig (hip), and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder) are in the same category.

Hunter Renfrow ruled out with a concussion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk