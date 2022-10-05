Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is getting closer to playing.

Renfrow is practicing on Wednesday for the first time in a couple of weeks. He has been in the concussion protocol since suffering a hit on the last play of Las Vegas’ loss to Arizona in Week Two.

At this point, Renfrow is doing non-contact work as he phases back in.

“Just going one step at a time and hopefully he can progress through that. We’ll take it as they tell us to take it,” head coach Josh McDaniels said, via Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee.

Per Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, tight end Darren Waller and defensive back Rock Ya-Sin were also wearing non-contact jerseys during the portion of practice open to media. And tight end Foster Moreau was not practicing.

Moreau has been out with a knee injury since the Week Three loss to Tennessee.

Hunter Renfrow returns to Raiders practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk