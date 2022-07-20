The Raiders rewarded receiver Hunter Renfrow earlier this offseason with a two-year contract extension worth $32 million and $21 million guaranteed.

Las Vegas also potentially aided Renfrow’s future production by hiring Josh McDaniels as head coach and trading for receiver Davante Adams.

As Raiders players reported to training camp on Wednesday, Renfrow was asked how Adams’ presence can help him on the field.

“It starts in practice, just watching him, how he works, watching how he sets people up,” Renfrow said. “In the meeting room, talking to him [about] how he maneuvers guys, how he sees the game. And then obviously, Darren’s the same way. And just being outside with Demarcus [Robinson], and Keelan [Cole], and Mack [Hollins] — just opening the field up. When you look at a defense, they have five or six in coverage a lot of times. And so if they’re going to double one or the other, then just by math-wise, you’re going to have a little more single coverage.

“I think Davante, Darren [Waller], Demarcus, and all those guys are incredible players. You’re going to have to respect them. you’re going to have to put two on them at times. So it could open up some plays for me, Josh [Jacobs] — whoever is left. So, I’m excited.”

Renfrow led the Raiders with 103 receptions, 1,039 yards, and nine receiving touchdowns last year. With Adams in tow and a healthy Waller, Renfrow might not reach those numbers in 2022. But given the nature of McDaniels’ offense, the fourth-year wideout should still get plenty of targets and catches in the coming season.

Hunter Renfrow: Playing with Davante Adams will generate more single coverage originally appeared on Pro Football Talk