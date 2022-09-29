The Raiders didn’t have receiver Hunter Renfrow on Sunday in their loss to the Titans. He did not practice last week after being diagnosed with a concussion during the Week 2 game against the Cardinals.

And he remained out of practice Wednesday.

Renfrow has 10 catches for 80 yards this season.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs also missed practice with a concussion, which he was diagnosed with during Sunday’s game.

Tight end Foster Moreau (knee) also did not practice.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis for the first time since Week 1.

Offensive tackle Kolton Miller (ankle), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) also were limited.

“Everybody that’s nursing some injuries right now, they’re doing everything they can to get ready to go and get ready to play, get back and help their teammates as soon as they can,” coach Josh McDaniels said, via Rachel Gossen of the team website.

Hunter Renfrow, Nate Hobbs sidelined in Wednesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk