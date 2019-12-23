Hunter Renfrow makes triumphant return to Raiders in win vs. Chargers

CARSON -- Hunter Renfrow missed three games with a broken rib and a punctured lung. The Raiders lost every single one.

That was hard to handle, especially with his chemistry with Derek Carr reaching an all-time high. The fifth-round draft pick has become the team's best receiver and was sorely missed while out of action.

His return was nothing short of triumphant. He made a major impact in a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown that opened the scoring.

It was the first triple-digit receiving day of his career. For real. He never topped 100 at Clemson. Not even at Socastee High School. He did it here at Dignity Health Sports Park, and every catch was vital to an important victory.

"He's a really good player and we're happy to have him back," head coach Jon Gruden said. "He makes a lot of hidden plays that people don't know about. It's great to have him out there."

Renfrow found it difficult to watch his teammates struggle over the past month, unable to stem a negative tide from the sideline.

"It sucks to be hurt when all you want to do is help the team win," Renfrow said. "It sucks to not be a part of it. It was good to get back, and really good to get back in the win column."

It kept the Raiders' slim playoff hopes alive, which will drive them this week preparing to play the Denver Broncos.

Renfrow started it off with a bang, breaking a tackle to take a slant 56 yards for a touchdown.

"It was big because we needed it to get things going," Renfrow said. "I just try to go out there and be available. You get base hits, base hits, base hits and then you hit a home run. We weren't swinging for the fences, but it worked out well for us and we made a big play."

That target was one of six aimed at Renfrow that came on third down. He caught five of those passes and converted four times to keep drives alive.

That's as important as anything Renfrow does, playing a role the Raiders sorely missed when he was out. Renfrow was able to return once his broken rib healed, wearing a thin protective flak jacket around his torso. He felt great after the game, without ill effects of a scary injury suffered in a Week 12 loss to the New York Jets he tried to play through.

Carr has grown to trust Renfrow in key situations, maybe as much as anyone on this team. Quarterback and receiver picked right up where they left off before the injury, showing a great on-field bond developed over the spring, summer and fall.

"He and I are just getting better and better," Carr said of Renfrow. "The chemistry is there. There's no denying that."

