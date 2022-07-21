Hunter Renfrow: I’m excited to watch Demarcus Robinson in training camp

The Raiders’ marquee addition at receiver this offseason was Devante Adams.

But the team also brought in a role player from a division rival who could have a significant impact on the offense.

Las Vegas signed Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal in March, following Robinson’s six seasons with Kansas City to begin his career. As veterans reported to training camp on Wednesday, Robbins’s new teammate Hunter Renfrow said he’s gotten a positive impression of the veteran receiver from the time they’ve spent together this offseason.

“He’s explosive. He can get on the outside and take the top off the defense,” Renfrow said in his press conference. “He’s smart. He has good body control — running down the red line, he has a good feel for not adjusting to the ball too soon and covering himself up. So just very intelligent and very smart. And excited to watch him this training camp. I haven’t been around him too much, but just watching him from afar, he was always someone we didn’t want to play against.”

Of the Chiefs’ three divisional opponents, Robinson was easily the most productive against the Raiders. In 12 contests against the franchise, Robinson caught 24 passes for 437 yards with three touchdowns. He had 21 catches for 203 yards in 12 games against Denver and 16 catches for 143 yards with two TDs against the Chargers.

The Raiders are going to rely on Adams, Renfrow, and tight end Darren Waller at the top of their receiving corps. But Robinson is likely going to have to make some key plays along the way if the team is going to compete at the top of the AFC West.

