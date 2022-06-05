Hunter Renfrow listed as one of the NFL’s most underrated offensive players

Of all the wide receivers in the NFL, one of the most underrated even when they’re performing at a high level is former Tiger Hunter Renfrow.

Don’t get me wrong, when Renfrow burst onto the scene this season; people took notice. His 111 catches on 135 targets for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns (playoff included) starting just nine games were enough to earn Renfrow his first pro bowl appearance.

Renfrow was solid in his first two seasons in the NFL, but year three is where the young wideout officially came into his own as a Raider. Even after recording a 100+ catch season and appearing in his first pro bowl, people still aren’t acknowledging Renfrow as the caliber receiver he has developed into.

According to Doug Farrar over at Touchdown Wire, Renfrow is not only one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL but overall players.

Here’s what Farrar had to say:

2021 was a rough season for the Raiders — between the Henry Ruggs situation and the Jon Gruden drama, one might not have blamed the team for folding up early. But under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders won their last four games of the regular season, finished 10-7, and made the playoffs. One primary reason for this was the effort of receiver Hunter Renfrow, who finished his season with 111 catches on 135 targets for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns. Renfrow led the team in all those statistics, and just because Davante Adams is now part of that offense, don’t assume that Renfrow will be relegated to the back seat. Adams may be the NFL’s best overall receiver, but when you have a guy like Renfrow who can nail down so many of the intricacies of the position, he’ll be a big part of your passing game on a no-matter-what basis. Renfrow’s knack for the nuances show up on this 24-yard reception against the Colts in Week 17. Renfrow is inside an elongated bunch set, and Kenny Moore — one of the NFL’s best slot defenders — has Renfrow wherever he goes. And as good as Moore generally is, this isn’t a pleasant rep for him. Renfrow feints Moore with outside leverage, kicks it inside with a jab step, and slow-plays his crossing route, gaining acceleration as he goes. Renfrow will be the Raiders’ primary slot receiver in this new-look offense, and there are few better to do it.

