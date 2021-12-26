Hunter Renfrow joins two Hall of Famers as only Raiders wide receivers with 90 catches in a season

Hunter Renfrow came into Sunday’s game with 89 catches. One more and he would join elite company with the Raiders. Only two other wide receivers in Raiders franchise history have put up at least 90 catches in a season — Hall of Famers Tim Brown and Jerry Rice.

Brown did it four times and Rice did it once as a Raider.

Renfrow now joins them.

On the fifth play of the game for the Raiders offense, the prolific slot receiver made a nifty, leaping 18-yard grab to give him 90 catches on the season.

The catch, tied him for eighth all-time in a single season for the Raiders. He added a second catch to put him at 91 for the season on the next drive. That one was for a TD.

And with the rest of this game and two more games after, he can keep climbing the list. Here is that list:

1. TE Darren Waller – 107 (2020)

2. WR Tim Brown – 104 (1997)

3. TE Todd Christensen – 95 (1986)

4. TE Todd Christensen – 92 (1983)

4. WR Jerry Rice – 92 (2002)

6. WR Tim Brown – 91 (2001)

6. RB Charlie Garner – 91 (2002)

6. WR Hunter Renfrow – 91 (2021)

8. WR Tim Brown – 90 (1996)

8. WR Tim Brown – 90 (1999)

8. TE Darren Waller – 90 (2019)

Expect Renfrow’s ranking on this list to continue to rise as this game goes along.