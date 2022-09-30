The Raiders will officially once again be without a key receiver for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Hunter Renfrow has been ruled out with a concussion. He sustained the injury on the last play of Las Vegas’ overtime loss to Arizona in Week Two and has not practiced since.

The Raiders will also be without tight end Foster Moreau, who has played at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the last two weeks. He’s dealing with a knee injury and did not practice all week.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) was limited all week and is questionable. Cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring) was limited on Thursday and Friday and is questionable.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs and center Andre James have cleared concussion protocol and are expected to play.

After missing the last two games, linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) has no injury status and is expected to play. Defensive tackle Neil Farrell (shoulder), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (ankle), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder), and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (groin) are also expected to play.

Hunter Renfrow, Forster Moreau out for Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk