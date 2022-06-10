Hunter Renfrow extension just what Steelers WR Diontae Johnson needs

When Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp signed his massive new contract extension, all I could picture was Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson wondering if he could get that sort of money. And while the Kupp extension is far too ambitious for a player of Johnson’s stature, there is a new wide receiver extension out there Johnson and his representatives should pay attention to.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero has reported that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow got himself a new contract extension of his own worth $32 million over two years.

If Johnson wants to get paid, aiming for what Renfrow got seems much more realistic. Renfrow, like Johnson, is coming off of his best NFL season where both guys topped 100 receptions and led their respective teams in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the wide receiver market has become pretty inflated this offseason and that complicates things for both Johnson and the Steelers. Personally, I think the Raiders overpaid for Renfrow, assuming he will be the team’s No. 2 wide receiver this season.

As of now, I’m not sure if the Steelers have a No. 1 receiver on the roster or if it will always be by committee. But if Pittsburgh can lock up Johnson for this kind of money, it takes care of one of their two big potential free-agent decisions.

