Hunter Renfrow: I don’t look like I belong, but I’m good enough for the NFL

Raiders rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is far from the most physically imposing athlete in the NFL. In fact, his college coach, Dabo Swinney, said recently that when Renfrow arrived at Clemson he was skinny and weak and “never in a million years would you think he’s a football player.”

But Renfrow showed he’s a football player at Clemson, and he’s showing it with the Raiders, too. His two best games have come in the last two weeks, and Renfrow said he’s glad to prove doubters wrong.

“I know I don’t look like I belong,” Renfrow said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “If I was in someone else’s shoes, I might make fun of me, too, with the hairline and the way I look. I think it’s funny, but you have to go out there and make plays. Between the lines, it doesn’t matter how you look. It’s about how you play.”

Renfrow referred to himself as “slightly athletic” but said he’s always been confident that he can compete with more athletic players at the highest level.

“I thought I was good enough to play at this level,” Renfrow said. “It’s one thing to think it, and another to go do it. Now I know I can make plays here.”

Over the last two weeks, Renfrow has 10 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and he’s removing any doubt that he can play in the NFL. No matter what he looks like.