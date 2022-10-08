Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is off the injury report and will return on Monday night against the Chiefs. He had full practices all week.

Renfrow missed two games with a concussion. He has 10 catches for 80 yards in two games.

Tight end Darren Waller (shoulder) also has no injury designation for the game after practicing fully all week.

Tight end Foster Moreau (knee) returned to practice Saturday in a limited role and is questionable to play. Cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring) also has a questionable designation.

The Raiders ruled out linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring).

Linebacker Denzel Perryman, like Renfrow, has cleared concussion protocol and has no game status.

Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller have no designation for Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk