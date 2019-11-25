Hunter Renfrow broke a rib and punctured his lung Sunday

The Raiders came out of Sunday’s game against the Jets with a loss and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow came out of the contest with a couple of injuries.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Renfrow broke a rib and punctured his lung during the 34-3 loss. It’s unclear how long the injuries will keep Renfrow out of action.

Renfrow took a big shot from Jets cornerback Bless Austin to break up a third down pass attempt early in the game and was shaken up, but returned to action and remained in the contest into the second half. He caught three passes for 31 yards while playing 25 offensive snaps.

Renfrow was a fifth-round pick this year and has 36 catches for 396 yards and two touchdowns this season.