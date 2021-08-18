Hunter Renfrow: If I can beat Jalen Ramsey, then I can beat anybody in the NFL

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow had a strong outing in the first joint practice between Las Vegas and the Rams on Wednesday.

The third-year wideout out of Clemson has been a consistent target for quarterback Derek Carr since the Raiders selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. Last year, he caught 56 passes for 656 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

But Wednesday’s session was notable in large part because of who Renfrow was matched up against.

On multiple occasions, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey lined up in the slot, ostensibly covering Renfrow. And on a couple of plays, Renfrow got the best of Ramsey — including an outstanding catch along the sideline.

“For me, I’m just going out there and doing my job and having fun and really just competing with myself. And that’s the beauty of it — if I can beat Jalen Ramsey, then I can beat anybody in the NFL because he’s one of the best. And that’s how I approach it,” Renfrow said in his post-practice press conference. “And he got me a few times today, and so hopefully tomorrow we’ll make each other better again.”

Carr likes to say that Renfrow can make plays in a “sneaky” way, and noted in his press conference that the receiver is likely faster than he gets credit for — both vertically and side-to-side.

“We saw him have a big day for him and that was exciting,” Carr said. “But the thing I love about him the most is that he sees it just the way that I do. I think that’s why there’s so much trust there when you throw it to him.”

The quarterback told the young receiver following practice that Wednesday’s session was encouraging.

“Jalen obviously is — again, I’ve played against him a couple times — and he is sticky. Tight windows, guys have to separate. And Hunter did a good job against him, he did, in the slot,” Carr said. “I told Hunter on the bus ride back here [to the hotel], it gives me confidence that I can cut it loose even sooner knowing that you’re going to fight for me against good corners. And Jalen is there. One of the balls — the catch that Hunter had to make, [because] if not, Jalen’s picking it or knocking it away.

“But it gives me confidence to cut that ball loose to him no matter who’s guarding him. And you can’t say that for everybody on the roster. There were certain matchups that when you have a guy like Hunter or a guy like [Darren] Waller, and these guys who can win against good players, it gives you the confidence as a quarterback to get that ball out of your hand.”

