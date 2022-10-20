The Raiders made a notable addition to their injury report on Thursday.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow popped up on the report with a hip injury. He did not take part in practice and that creates doubt about his availability for this Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Renfrow could be one of two pass catchers missing from the lineup this weekend. Tight end Darren Waller missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury and being unable to practice out of a bye week doesn’t bode well for his availability.

Linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), wide receiver Mack Hollins (heel), and tight end Foster Moreau (knee) were all listed as limited participants for the second straight day.

Hunter Renfrow added to injury report, misses Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk