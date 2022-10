The Raiders have announced their inactives for Week 7 and that list does not include Hunter Renfrow. He missed some time this week with a hip injury, but the expectation was that he would play.

The following players are inactive for #HOUvsLV pic.twitter.com/rEx4lyInVI — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 23, 2022

The Raiders will be without Darren Waller, who did not practice all week due to a hamstring injury. Foster Moreau will start in his place.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire