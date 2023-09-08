Hunter Renfroe's two-run HR (20)
Hunter Renfroe hammers a ball to left-center field for a two-run home run, putting the Reds on the board and giving Renfroe his first HR with his new team
The Cleveland Guardians added three pitchers Thursday, while the Cincinnati Reds picked up two outfielders.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Stephen Strasburg might not be retiring after all.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
A lack of commitment and continuity once again thwarts the Americans’ quest for gold in a loss to Germany in the World Cup semis.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
Let's break down every angle to help you put together a Week 1 NFL teaser.
Buehler and the Dodgers had hoped he'd return in time for the playoffs after he underwent Tommy John surgery last August.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
Three years after life-saving surgery at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian is taking his Texas team to Tuscaloosa more grateful than ever.
Jones took to social media to tell his side of the story again.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the inaugural episode of Zero Blitz by recapping an exciting start to the NFL season, where the Detroit Lions managed to hold off the depleted Kansas City Chiefs for a big victory. The trio recap the game and decide what's real and what's fake coming out of it. Later, the crew break down the Nick Bosa and Joe Burrow contract extensions, including the interesting timing of the Burrow announcement. Finally, the hosts get you ready for Week 1 of NFL action by giving the game they're most excited to watch this weekend.
The absence of Chris Jones and Travis Kelce loomed large for the Chiefs, as did their dropped passes. Mahomes is already seizing on the opportunity.
Congrats, you've made it to the end of the week. It's officially Friday and a whole slate of NFL action is set to kickoff this weekend. On the pod, we are happy to announce and kick off our 'Fantasy viewer guide' series where every Friday we will tell you the games you need to binge, stream, and skip.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for the biggest college football games in Week 2.