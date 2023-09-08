Hunter Renfroe's two-run HR (20)

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the inaugural episode of Zero Blitz by recapping an exciting start to the NFL season, where the Detroit Lions managed to hold off the depleted Kansas City Chiefs for a big victory. The trio recap the game and decide what's real and what's fake coming out of it. Later, the crew break down the Nick Bosa and Joe Burrow contract extensions, including the interesting timing of the Burrow announcement. Finally, the hosts get you ready for Week 1 of NFL action by giving the game they're most excited to watch this weekend.