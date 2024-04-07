Hunter Renfroe hits a two-run home run (1)
Hunter Renfroe hits a two-run home run to left field, putting the Royals on the board with a score of 3-2 in the bottom of the 5th inning
Hunter Renfroe hits a two-run home run to left field, putting the Royals on the board with a score of 3-2 in the bottom of the 5th inning
Caitlin Clark put up 18 points in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon, which marked another championship game record.
Follow along as we track all the action between Iowa and South Carolina in the NCAA title game.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows. It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now.
Who among us hasn't had a hole like Jordan Spieth had on the 18th of the Valero Texas Open.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The USWNT beat Japan 2-1 in the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday in front of a record-breaking crowd in Atlanta.
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are two teams left.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
The fan who caught Ohtani's first Dodgers home run reportedly isn't happy with how she was treated.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.