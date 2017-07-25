Hunter Renfroe's monster home run landed on Petco Park's roof

All home runs are hit hard. Some are hit harder than others. And then there are a select few every year — like Aaron Judge at Seattle and Bryce Harper at Arizona — that leave you speechless.

Add Hunter Renfroe’s monster shot off the Petco Park roof to that list.

Any farther, and we'd be looking for this @Hunter_Renfroe in the Gaslamp Quarter! pic.twitter.com/i2gXsALWLW — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 25, 2017





That ball has nearly left the premises completely, bouncing on the roof of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field. Statcast measured it at 462 feet.

Hunter Renfroe going big fly pic.twitter.com/N5XQqlKYy7 — Daren Willman (@darenw) July 25, 2017





And one lucky fan (who was probably not expecting to be close to catching a baseball tonight) got a souvenir.





That’s home run No. 18 for Renfroe this year, and it’s one that he — and everyone else in attendance — will remember for a long, long time.