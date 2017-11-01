Hunter Pence wins Halloween, but these MLB player costumes are good too
If you’re a baseball fan who is so excited about Game 6 of the World Series that you forgot it was Halloween, we can’t say we blame you. The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers have put together an excellent series thus far, and both teams are focused on the task at hand.
It’s fitting, perhaps, that one team could see their World Series aspirations die, though. That makes the game a little bit spooky.
Players on other teams probably don’t consider it a great consolation, but at least not being in the World Series means you can dress up for Halloween. While some players can through with fun outfits, San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence ruled the day.
BEST HALLOWEEN COSTUME: Hunter and Alexis Pence
“You raaang?” pic.twitter.com/ky8dQIMI3M
— Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) October 31, 2017
We’re calling The Stew’s official costume contest there. Every other player is finishing second to Hunter Pence and his wife Alexis, who are doing spot on impressions of Lurch and Cousin It from the Addams Family.
This took some dedication. If you look through Alexis’ Instagram account, Hunter had a full beard and longer hair just a week ago. It’s not just the accurate makeup, Pence groomed himself to look accurate. That’s good enough, in our book.
That shouldn’t really be a surprise, as both Hunter and Alexis turned in one of the best Halloween costumes last year as well.
There are still other awards to give out, of course. So here are some of the other players who dressed up this year:
MOST ACCURATE COSTUME: Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton as Popeye
Giancarlo Stanton is Popeye for Halloween. Which baseball player is going to beat that? pic.twitter.com/O0A2gwL0KJ
— Mike Oz (@mikeoz) October 31, 2017
C’mon, how are you going to argue with that? The strongest player in baseball dressed as the most powerful cartoon character around.
RUNNER-UP FOR MOST ACCURATE: Chicago Cubs pitcher John Lackey as a dragon
Dragons are known for being ornery and they probably eat children. So, yeah, that’s John Lackey.
BEST TEAM PERFORMANCE: Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo
Trick or treat! pic.twitter.com/m1rHc4Gvpq
— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) November 1, 2017
The only nitpick here is no Leonardo. The blue could have worked so well for Rizzo.
CREEPIEST PERFORMANCE IN A VIDEO: Washington Nationals prospect Daniel Johnson
#Nationals prospect Daniel Johnson taking BP on Halloween pic.twitter.com/Ijqpbe7R8t
— William Boor (@wboor) October 31, 2017
Nope. Nope nope nope. That appears to be some type of baby mask or something? We’re not sure, we don’t want to look at it too long.
MOST LIKELY TO CAUSE FURIOUS DEBATES: Oakland Athletics prospect Sean Murphy
Sean Murphy (@Athletics’ No. 11 prospect) dressed up as a sandwich for a little Halloween BP in the @MLBazFallLeague. pic.twitter.com/inwRPcKIH2
— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 31, 2017
OK, so blame MLB Pipeline for the trolly tweet there, but we think Murphy knew just what he was doing with his hotdog costume. Is a hotdog a sandwich? Let us know. We don’t get paid to make those tough decisions.
BEST FAMILY EFFORT: New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier and his family
Frazier and his family dressed up as members from the Monsters Inc. movies. He’s Mike, obviously. Bonus points for the MU cap too.
LAMEST COSTUME: Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer
For Halloween this year I challenge you to dress up as the thing that's hardest to be in this world……….YOUR SELF! Let me know how it feels, how liberating it is.
— Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) October 30, 2017
Chris, we love you, but this sounds like a lame excuse to not buy a costume at all. However, Archer spent Halloween by making sure kids had a safe Halloween, so we can’t be too mean to him. Chris Archer rocks, and we’re sure he can take a little ribbing from us.
.@ChrisArcher22 joined Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn & Interim Police Chief B. Dugan to provide a safe #Halloween for Seminole Heights kids. pic.twitter.com/7k5wdi4vFk
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 31, 2017
MOST AMUSING TEAM VIDEO: Chicago White Sox
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 31, 2017
Lucas Giolito better post some pictures of that Smurf costume.
As for the Dodgers, we’re guessing they would’ve liked to collectively dress as a Phoenix. They need to rise from the ashes and force a Game 7. For the Astros, they are hoping they can just keep their uniforms on and go as World Series champs.
