Hunter Pence wins Halloween, but these MLB player costumes are good too

If you’re a baseball fan who is so excited about Game 6 of the World Series that you forgot it was Halloween, we can’t say we blame you. The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers have put together an excellent series thus far, and both teams are focused on the task at hand.

It’s fitting, perhaps, that one team could see their World Series aspirations die, though. That makes the game a little bit spooky.

Players on other teams probably don’t consider it a great consolation, but at least not being in the World Series means you can dress up for Halloween. While some players can through with fun outfits, San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence ruled the day.

BEST HALLOWEEN COSTUME: Hunter and Alexis Pence





We’re calling The Stew’s official costume contest there. Every other player is finishing second to Hunter Pence and his wife Alexis, who are doing spot on impressions of Lurch and Cousin It from the Addams Family.

This took some dedication. If you look through Alexis’ Instagram account, Hunter had a full beard and longer hair just a week ago. It’s not just the accurate makeup, Pence groomed himself to look accurate. That’s good enough, in our book.

That shouldn’t really be a surprise, as both Hunter and Alexis turned in one of the best Halloween costumes last year as well.

There are still other awards to give out, of course. So here are some of the other players who dressed up this year:

MOST ACCURATE COSTUME: Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton as Popeye

Giancarlo Stanton is Popeye for Halloween. Which baseball player is going to beat that? pic.twitter.com/O0A2gwL0KJ — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) October 31, 2017





C’mon, how are you going to argue with that? The strongest player in baseball dressed as the most powerful cartoon character around.