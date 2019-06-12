Hunter Pence scores on inside-the-park home run without a throw

Hunter Pence's inside-the-park home run against the Red Sox came without a throw. (Getty)

Hunter Pence has done a lot of things during his 13-year MLB career including winning two World Series and making three All-Star teams.

But he did something Tuesday he’d never done before — hit an inside-the-park home run.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

By the time he crossed home plate, the ball was still sitting in the Fenway Park outfield.

Outfielder goes face-first into stands

Pence took the batter’s box in the top of the sixth inning with his Texas Rangers leading the Boston Red Sox, 7-3 and Nomar Mazara on second base.

He hit a deep fly ball off of Bobby Poyner down the right field line. Red Sox right fielder Brock Holt gave chase, but ended up falling face first over the short outfield wall into the stands as the ball landed on the warning track just inside the foul pole.

Pence scores without a throw

Mazara scored easily. By the time the ball stopped rolling along the outfield wall toward center field, Pence was hustling around third for the inside-the-park job that he could have scored on with a light jog.

A dejected Mookie Betts casually walked over to pick up the dead ball that never had hope of being involved in a play at the plate as the Rangers had taken a 9-3 lead.

The play doesn’t quite live up to the thrill of a World Series win. But Pence just checked off a pretty cool box for his baseball career.

More from Yahoo Sports: