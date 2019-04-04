Hunter Pence is hitting .400 for the Rangers, and he's having fun originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Entering Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Giants outfielders had 11 hits in 62 at-bats, which computes to a .177 batting average.

Kevin Pillar might be an incredible outfielder, but he's not going to do much to help the offense.

But, you know who would right about now?

The Reverend.

That's right. Hunter Pence.

The same Hunter Pence who hit .226 with the Giants last season? Yes. That one.

Why? Because he's hitting .400 for the Texas Rangers, and appears to be having a lot of fun playing for his hometown team. On Wednesday, Pence delivered an RBI single and helped the Rangers beat the Houston Astros.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED pic.twitter.com/qdtNSQMt4F — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 4, 2019

We don't have to get on the plane like this, right? @Rangers pic.twitter.com/FzKzjrQuoG — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) April 4, 2019

OK, so it's a small sample size. He's got four hits in 10 at-bats. Connor Joe and Michael Reed? They are a combined 0-for-21.

While we're at it, Andrew McCutchen is 5-for-20 with two homers and five RBI for the Phillies.

Get the band back together, Farhan.