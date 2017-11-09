Hunter Pence 'got wrecked' after Alex Trebek destroyed a Giants fun fact

If you are a San Francisco Giants fan, 2017 has been rough. But with the season over, there’s finally a reprieve. You don’t have to hear taunts from rival fans or look sullenly at the MLB.com standings page. You can relax, turn on the TV and finally not be reminded that the Giants were terrible this season.

Not so fast.

Turns out, Giants fans can’t even watch Jeopardy without Alex Trebek obliterating their team. He did just that after speaking to a contestant who once got a shout out from outfielder Hunter Pence.





Oof. As SFGate explains, the contestant here is Tim Aten. He’s been on the show before. During that run, he received a tweet of support from “World Series champion” Hunter Pence, as he put it.

Trebek was having none of that. He asks Aten, “for the Giants?” As Aten says yes, Trebek turns, looks directly into the camera and says “not this year.” It is met with some groans from the audience. They knew they just witnessed Trebek destroying the franchise.

Pence knew that too, but instead of being angry, he crafted the perfect response on Twitter.





Yeah, Pence admits he “got wrecked by Alex Trebek.” He gets bonus points for tweeting as if he were choosing a category on Jeopardy.

We have no idea what team Trebek supports, but he seems to be a knowledgeable sports fan. If you do enough searching on the Internet, you can find stories where he reacts in disbelief when contestants blow easy sports questions.

Is Trebek a Los Angeles Dodgers fan who can’t help but take a shot at the struggling Giants, or is he just so committed to his craft that he had to let the audience know the Giants had no chance this year?

We don’t know, and we’re afraid to say anything else. You don’t want to get on Trebek’s bad side, apparently.

