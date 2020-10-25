Hunter Pence buys shots for SF restaurant patrons after Dodgers' loss

Pence buys shots for people at restaurant after Dodgers' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Hunter Pence truly is a man of the people.

Shortly after the Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 4 of the 2020 World Series to the Tampa Bay Rays in stunning fashion Saturday night, the former Giants outfielder celebrated by buying shots for all the patrons at the San Francisco restaurant he was dining at.

Hunter Pence bought shots for everyone at an SF restaurant after the Dodgers lost Game 4 of the World Series 🤣



(Video via @scott__dresser) pic.twitter.com/lzZKvMWlkc — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 25, 2020

Pence turned a good night into a great night for all the people eating at Firenze By Night.

While Pence is a native of Texas, he has made San Francisco his homer after spending eight seasons with the Giants.

The 37-year-old came back for a second tour of duty with the Giants this season, but he was designated for assignment in August due to a lack of production.

A month later, Pence retired from baseball and spent his first full day of retirement in McCovey Cove, something he's urging all baseball fans to do at least once.

Pence is having a good time, and there's nothing he enjoys more than rooting for the Giants. Well, maybe rooting against the Dodgers.