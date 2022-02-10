Hunter Nourzad looks to help Penn State’s struggling offensive line

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Height: 6′-4″

Weight: 298 Ib

Hometown: Marietta, GA

High School: The Walker School

Twitter: @NourzadHunter

Committed: February 7, 2022

247Sports: N/A

Rivals.com: Zero-Star

Overview

James Franklin wasn’t messing around with offensive line recruiting. Penn State currently has four offensive line recruits for the 2023 class and five coming in for next season.

The run game struggled this past season, but a big reason for that was the inconsistency of the offensive line.

Nourzad was a part of an extremely successful offensive line, where he earned Ivy League Offensive Lineman of the Year. His talent will have an immediate impact on Penn State‘s offense.

Franklin had his eyes on Nourzad once he hit the transfer portal in November. Nourzad Took an official visit a Penn State a few weeks back in January before announcing his commitment on Monday.

Thank you to everyone who recruited me during this process! I've decided to commit to @PennStateFball to continue my football career! #WeAre @CoachTrautFB @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/Ft0deaYixa — Hunter Nourzad 🇮🇷 (@NourzadHunter) February 7, 2022

Nourzad will help immensely in the inside run game, with his footwork and impressive use of his hands.

It’s early in the offseason, and Penn State has already grabbed some impressive offensive line talent for their future.

