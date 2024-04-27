Hunter Nourzad drafted by Chiefs in 5th round of NFL draft

Penn State is sending another offensive lineman off to the NFL by way of the NFL draft. On Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs selected center Hunter Nourzad with the 24th pick of the fifth round (159th overall).

Nourzad transferred to Penn State following a standout stint with Cornell. Nourzad joined Penn State in 2022 to provide some stability in the middle of the offensive line, which was flanked on the outside by two other draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft (Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace). The Georgia native earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and was the Ivy League’s offensive lineman of the year in 2021.

Nourzad was the sixth Penn State players selected in the 2024 NFL draft. In addition to Fashanu and Wallace before him, Penn State also saw defensive ends Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac were also selected.

Catch all of the latest updates from the NFL draft with USA TODAY’s live draft tracker. For a look at each Penn State draft prospect, be sure to check out our Penn State NFL draft tracker.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire