Who is Hunter Niswander, the Dallas Cowboys’ new punter

However, Hunter Niswander is your new punter for the Dallas Cowboys. He punted for the XFL’s DC Defenders.

Per the Dallas Morning News:

Niswander can punt and attempt field goals and kickoffs if necessary. For the Steelers game, Niswander will punt and possibly hold on field goal and point after attempt tries. Niswander played for the XFL’s DC Defenders this summer and averaged 44.6 yards per punt with eight of his 21 attempts landing inside the 20. Niswander was a three-year starter at Northwestern where he averaged 40.4 yards per punt.

Punting & Kicking Table Punt Punt Punt Year School Class G Punts Yds Avg 2014 Northwestern FR 2 5 180 36.0 *2015 Northwestern SO 13 85 3227 38.0 *2016 Northwestern JR 13 73 3015 41.3 *2017 Northwestern SR 13 67 2883 43.0 Career Northwestern 230 9305 40.5

Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table

The need for a change at punter happened because veteran Chris Jones is having abdominal surgery Thursday. Jones has kicked in 120 consecutive games, the longest streak on Dallas and fifth-longest among active punters in the NFL.

Figure Niswander will have more than the 711 followers he has as of this writing by the end of the week.