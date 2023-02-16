Hunter Long willing to do whatever Dolphins want to find a role

When the Miami Dolphins selected Hunter Long out of Boston College with the 81st overall pick in the 2021 draft, it’s reasonable to speculate that they hoped to have him record more than one reception for eight yards in his first two NFL seasons.

However, with Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe above him on the depth chart and a few injuries, Long hasn’t exactly provided the type of production that one would hope for.

Tight ends coach Jon Embree even went as far as to question his commitment to the game at points in 2022.

Entering 2023, the Gesicki is a free agent, once again, and, this time, it doesn’t feel like a franchise tag or long-term deal is coming. Smythe could also be a cap casualty, as his release would save Miami $3.49 million and incur just $750,000 in dead cap.

With that said, does Long believe he’s earned more snaps and better opportunities going forward?

“I hope I have,” Long told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I took my shots when I got them this year. Regardless of the outcome, I am going to come into next year and attack it and make it the best year of the three I’ve had.

“I’m ready for this offseason. This will be a great offseason and I’ll come back really ready to attack next year.”

In his two seasons, Long has played just 183 offensive snaps and 60 on special teams. He’s not doing much of anything, but he’s ready to help wherever he can.

“I’m a team guy first so I’m going to do whatever they tell me to do and do it to best of my ability,” he said. “I’ll leave it at that. Whatever they give me to do, I’ll give 100 percent. Hopefully next year some stuff opens up.”

Counting on a large jump from Long, at this point, probably wouldn’t be wise, but there’s no reason why he couldn’t be the team’s second option on the depth chart.

