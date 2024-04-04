Hunter Johannes headed to Detroit Red Wings organization

Apr. 3—GRAND FORKS — Hunter Johannes is headed to the Detroit Red Wings organization.

Johannes has signed with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League, according to a source.

Johannes is expected to finish this season on an amateur tryout deal. His one-way contract will kick in next season.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound winger played a key role for UND during the 2023-24 season, scoring 12 goals and 19 points in 31 games.

He scored goals in each of his last three games — against Miami in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinals, against Omaha in the NCHC semifinals and against Michigan in the NCAA tournament.

Johannes came to UND after stints at American International and Lindenwood.

The former Eden Prairie (Minn.) High School forward spent three years at AIC, where he totaled 29 games played, four goals and nine points.

He transferred to Lindenwood for his senior season and had a breakout year, racking up 13 goals and 29 points in 28 games. He scored goals against UND at Ralph Engelstad Arena, Denver at Magness Arena, Minnesota at Mariucci Arena and Michigan at Yost Arena.

After UND lost Judd Caulfield to the Anaheim Ducks, the Fighting Hawks recruited Johannes to fill his spot as a big power winger. Johannes committed to UND for his fifth and final season of eligibility.

Johannes scored UND's first goal of the season against Army and was a threat all year on the wing with a heavy wrist shot. He also added a physical presence up front.

Johannes is the second UND player to agree to terms with a pro team since the season ended.

Riese Gaber has agreed to terms with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, the top minor-league affiliate of the Florida Panthers.