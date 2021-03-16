Hunter Henry's reported deal with Patriots has NFL Twitter in shock

Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
NFL Twitter in awe of Pats' spending spree after reported Henry deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There are spending sprees, and then there's what the New England Patriots are doing in 2021 NFL free agency.

The Patriots agreed to deals with six players Monday after the NFL's legal tampering window for free agents opened: tight end Jonnu Smith, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, edge rusher Matthew Judon, wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and defensive lineman Henry Anderson.

But those moves quickly hit the back burner Tuesday when New England acquired another marquee free agent, reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $37.5 million contract with former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry.

The Patriots now have landed the top two tight ends in free agency and are spending their nearly $70 million in cap space at a rapid pace. And their latest move for Henry stunned fans and NFL media members alike.

The Twitterverse saved its best reactions for Patriots head coach/de facto general manager Bill Belichick, who appears to be on a mission after New England's worst season since 2000.

According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the Patriots aren't close to being done this offseason, either. Buckle up, Pats fans.

