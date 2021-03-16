Hunter Henry's reported deal with Patriots has NFL Twitter in shock

NFL Twitter in awe of Pats' spending spree after reported Henry deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There are spending sprees, and then there's what the New England Patriots are doing in 2021 NFL free agency.

The Patriots agreed to deals with six players Monday after the NFL's legal tampering window for free agents opened: tight end Jonnu Smith, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, edge rusher Matthew Judon, wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and defensive lineman Henry Anderson.

But those moves quickly hit the back burner Tuesday when New England acquired another marquee free agent, reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $37.5 million contract with former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry.

The Patriots now have landed the top two tight ends in free agency and are spending their nearly $70 million in cap space at a rapid pace. And their latest move for Henry stunned fans and NFL media members alike.

LOL — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 16, 2021

I'm actually all set with the press conference I was asking for last week. The past two days have been answer enough. https://t.co/a1sJsJWeuo — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) March 16, 2021

This is actually getting hilarious https://t.co/xYAZD3HFvZ — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 16, 2021

The Boston TE Party is BACK! 😳 https://t.co/Gq7rCyLsjS — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 16, 2021

The Twitterverse saved its best reactions for Patriots head coach/de facto general manager Bill Belichick, who appears to be on a mission after New England's worst season since 2000.

Bill Belichick did not like going 7-9. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2021

Bill Belichick I see what you are doing...

They tried to put a dent in his armor and he don’t like that 😂 .. he not playing!!... patriots making moves like this before the draft.. crazy!!.....way more quality of players on 1 team since the Belichick Brady era. I believe it lol — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 15, 2021

Bill is doing some retail therapy after seeing his ex thriving https://t.co/RBkmbhS3Ww — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) March 16, 2021

Pats in FA last year Pats in FA this year pic.twitter.com/IN349J7em7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2021

Bill Belichick after one bad season pic.twitter.com/lUFvjqIsFT — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 16, 2021

Bill Belichick rnpic.twitter.com/2GjPK1YH8w — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 16, 2021

belichick seeing everyone say no one wants to play for him anymore and that he’s cheap pic.twitter.com/XNz24PSMBQ — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) March 15, 2021

According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the Patriots aren't close to being done this offseason, either. Buckle up, Pats fans.