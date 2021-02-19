Chargers tight end Hunter Henry never hit the open market last year because the team slapped a franchise tag on him, but he may get there this offseason.

Henry is set for unrestricted free agency once as long as the Chargers don’t tag him again or lock him up before the start of the new league year. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Henry said he’d never rule out a return to the Chargers before adding that he feels he has to be open to any development.

He also touched on what he’s looking for. He said that he’d be lying if he didn’t say the financial side of things was a priority, but he has one other thing he’s also looking for in his 2021 team.

“I want to play somewhere there’s a good quarterback,” Henry said. “That’s huge for our position. It makes things a lot easier . . . Playing with a good quarterback always makes things better. You gotta look at both. You gotta look at some of the financial stuff, but not dive too deep into it that you go chasing it because I also want to play with a good quarterback.”

The Chargers would seem to qualify on the quarterback front and Henry said he formed a good relationship with Justin Herbert last season, but a return engagement sounds like it is far from guaranteed.

Hunter Henry sets money, good QB as free agency priorities originally appeared on Pro Football Talk