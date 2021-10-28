New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry was eager to join his new team this offseason when he signed with the Patriots after spending his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

What was less enticing about joining the Patriots was that it meant leaving Los Angeles and the base his family had built for themselves in Southern California.

Henry’s current team is traveling to face his former one this weekend and it’s a conflicting experience for the Patriots tight end.

“They gave me an opportunity in this league, took a chance on me and drafted me,” Henry said, via CBS Boston. “I’ll always have a lot of appreciation for them. Who knows where I’d be. I’m very thankful for the memories and the people I ran into there.”

Hunter referred to the decision to leave the Chargers as “bittersweet.”

“My wife, my family and community are from out there. That was the hardest part, the relationships we built there and just separating from those,” he explained. “Organization-wise, I was very excited to come here and pumped to be a part of this organization. There were some hard times, but the excitement overshadowed that.”

Henry had the most catches of his career last year with 60 for the Chargers. Henry has already match his touchdown total from last season this year with the Patriots as he has four scores through seven games played for New England.

Hunter Henry set to face Chargers for first time after “bittersweet” departure for Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk