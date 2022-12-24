Hunter Henry ruled out with a knee injury

The Patriots are getting thumped by the Bengals on Saturday and they’ve lost a member of their offense for the rest of the day as well.

The team announced that tight end Hunter Henry has been ruled out with a knee injury. The news came during the Patriots’ first possession of the second half.

That possession ended with Michael Palardy’s fifth punt of the day. The only New England possession that didn’t end with a punt was the final one of the first half and that saw the Patriots take a knee.

Cincinnati will now have the ball back with a 22-0 lead over their reeling hosts.

