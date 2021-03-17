Hunter Henry reacts to joining Patriots with awesome photoshop tweet

Hunter Henry reacts to joining Patriots with great photoshop tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Hunter Henry is excited to be among the newest members of the New England Patriots.

The free agent tight end is joining the Patriots on a reported three-year contract worth $37.5 million.

The Patriots, as of this writing, have not officially announced the signing of Henry. However, he did react to his free agent decision by posting a message to Twitter with a cool photoshop of him wearing a Patriots jersey.

Check it out in the post below:

Let’s gooo baby! Ready to get this thing rolling! Yessirrrrr @Patriots pic.twitter.com/YPbOcEi4uS — Hunter Henry (@Hunter_Henry84) March 17, 2021

Henry tallied 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chargers after they selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Patriots didn't just acquire Henry to bolster their talent and depth at tight end. They also agreed to sign free agent Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $50 million deal.

Henry and Smith should form one of the league's top tight end duos and give the Patriots two reliable pass-catchers in the middle of the field and the red zone.