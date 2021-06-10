Hunter Henry OK after minor injury at Patriots practice

When Patriots tight end Hunter Henry had to leave today’s practice, it was easy to be concerned, as Henry has a long injury history. But this time, there was nothing to be alarmed about.

Henry had just a scare and did not suffer a serious injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Reporters on the scene described Henry as suffering the injury, going to the sideline to get his ankle re-taped, and then not returning to the practice field for the rest of the session. The specific nature of the injury hasn’t been reported.

Henry is in his first season in New England after playing his first five NFL seasons with the Chargers. He’s coming off a season in which he caught a career-high 60 passes.

