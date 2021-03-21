Hunter Henry’s mindset on joining the Patriots is perfect

Even though he has only been with the New England Patriots for less than a week, new tight end acquisitions Hunter Henry is already saying the right things.

In his first comments since he signed a three-year $37.5 million contract with the Patriots, he gave a little bit of insight into what his mindset is, and the type of work ethic he will bring to the table.

His positional partner Jonnu Smith noted earlier in the week that he has a high work ethic. From the sounds of it, Henry brings a hard-working, football-focused mindset to the table as well.

“First, I love football. I’m a guy that’s going to give everything I can every single week. Scratch and claw, fight, and be tough,” Henry told Patriots.com’s Megan O’Brien. “And I just want to win. That’s my biggest thing. Whatever it takes to win. If that’s blocking one week or just being really tenacious in the run game, whatever it takes to win, I don’t care what it takes, that’s what I want.”

With New England looking to get a spark from the tight end position, Henry may just be the guy to do it. He could be a major part of the New England passing attack, and the revitalization of the tight end position.

