Hunter Henry makes return to Los Angeles with Patriots

Back in LA, Hunter Henry greets former Chargers teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday is a homecoming game for New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry.

The former Los Angeles Charger will play against the organization that drafted him in 2016 for the first time at SoFi Stadium, where the Patriots are looking to follow up last season's impressive 45-0 thrashing of the Chargers.

Henry had a pregame reunion with Austin Ekeler, his teammate with Los Angeles for four seasons before he signed with New England in the offseason on a three-year, $37.5 million contract.

Henry was originally drafted in the second round by the Chargers in 2016, the team's final year in San Diego. The 35th overall pick, he was the first tight end taken and went on to catch 196 passes for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns in 55 games for the team.

With the Patriots, Henry has 24 catches for 264 yards and four touchdowns -- one in four straight games -- so far this season.