Hunter Henry: Jerod Mayo having player experience is big for us

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry isn't a defensive player, but he nevertheless had a strongly positive impression of Jerod Mayo from his time as a New England defensive assistant.

Henry, who re-signed with the Patriots on a three-year deal just before hitting free agency, explained in his Tuesday press conference why he feels Mayo is primed for success as New England's new head coach.

"I’ve always loved Jerod — bounced some things off of him the past few years," Henry said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. "We have a great relationship, always have admired him. I didn’t get a lot of hands-on experience with him, with him being on defense. But loved his energy. Just loved his persona and what he brought to the building every single day. So, I’m excited to see that as it blossoms with him as a head coach."

Now entering his fourth season with New England, Henry touted Mayo’s experience as a player as a significant part of what can help him find success as a coach.

“He’s been in our seats — literally been where we are and played and also been a coach, too. So he’s seen both sides of it,” Henry said. “So, I think just that from your leader, seeing both sides to it and understanding us a little bit, too, and what we want, and, maybe, listening to us, is good. He’s been exactly where we are, so he knows what we want, knows kind of how things go. So I think him just [having] that player experience is big for us.”

Mayo was the No. 10 overall pick for New England in 2008 and played 103 games for the Patriots through 2015. He was then the inside linebackers coach from 2019-2023.