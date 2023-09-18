After Hunter Henry fourth-quarter touchdown, Patriots trail 17-10

The Patriots have made it a game in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's matchup with the Dolphins.

Tight end Hunter Henry caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones, narrowing New England's deficit to 17-10 with 11:12 left in the contest.

Henry's catch capped an eight-play, 58-yard drive that took 3:26 off the clock. Starting the possession down 17-3, the Patriots used plenty of no huddle on the drive to get deep into Miami territory.

Jones also kept the drive going with an 18-yard scramble on third-and-15. A defensive holding penalty added 5 yards to the run, giving the Patriots first-and-10 at the Miami 12.

The Patriots may have gotten away with a couple of penalties on their touchdown, as Henry was blocking beyond 2 yards down the field and New England also had a lineman downfield. But neither foul was called and Henry had his second touchdown of the season.